Ukefest 2024

TBUS Ukulele Festival in The District Evening Concert.

April 13, 2024-Saturday

400 Block Cleveland Street

Downtown Clearwater

Back by popular demand! The Birdwatchers stole the show two years ago and come to Clearwater fresh off their world tour. Charming, engaging and talented, these four young performers from Utah bring a new collection of original songs from their latest album as well as their old favorites and popular covers.

It’s a high-energy, fun filled show you won’t want to miss.

Alabaman and Oliver Anthony sound-a-like, Kirk Jones, will open with a stirring patriotic tribute and perform several numbers with some very special local guests.

Seating is limited for this iconic venue so get your tickets today!

Proceeds to benefit TBUS educational programs.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

