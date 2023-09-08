Are you ready to escape to Margaritaville for a night of unforgettable music and good vibes?

105.5 The Dove and Landshark Lager Present A Tribute To Jimmy Buffet Saturday, September 16th at Jannus LIVE.

🎤Sing A Long with The Landshark’s Band LIVE – The Original and Official Jimmy Buffet Tribute Band Endorsed By Jimmy himself!

🍺Enjoy And Ice Cold Landshark Lager And Toast To Jimmy

🆓 This is FREE event! Gates open at 7pm.

Grab your flip-flops, Hawaiian shirts, and parrot hats because this is a night you won’t want to miss!

#finsup #its5oclocksomewhere #landsharklager #jimmybuffett #parrotheads #thelandhsarksband

