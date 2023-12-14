THE TEMPTATIONS & THE FOUR TOPS

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Members and GRAMMY® Lifetime Achievement winners, The Tempations and The Four Tops, are returning to Ruth Eckerd Hall for a night of classic Motown hits, harmonies, flashy wardrobes, and original choreography! Celebrating 60 years, The Temptations have prospered, propelling popular music with a multitude of award-winning and chart-topping songs and albums, and sold-out performances throughout the world. During the group’s prolific career, they’ve charted numerous #1 hits including My Girl, Ain’t Too Proud To Beg, Get Ready, Just My Imagination and Papa Was A Rolling Stone, among many others. The Four Tops have been thrilling audiences with their infectious blend of pure vocal power and sweet harmonies since 1954. The Four Tops became one of Motown’s most consistent hit makers with songs like Baby, I Need Your Loving, I Can’t Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch), Reach Out (I’ll Be There), Ain’t No Woman (Like the One I’ve Got) and many more well-known hits.

