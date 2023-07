Join Kristy and 105.5 The Dove at the Tampa Bay School Supply Drive at the Achieva Credit Union in Palm Harbor on Thursday, August 3rd from 3-7p! We are collecting school supplies to help kids and teachers start their school year right! You can bring your donations to any Achieva branch now, or join us August 3rd in Palm Harbor!

Sponsored by Achieva Credit Union - Banking For Good!

