TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING TO UNVEIL MORE THAN 6,000 BOLT FOR LIFE AND PARTNER NAMES FROZEN INTO CENTER ICE

TAMPA BAY — The Tampa Bay Lightning will unveil a unique and innovative fan initiative on Friday during the team’s Lightning Launch 2024 event at AMALIE Arena, as ‘Bolt for Life’ members, partners and suite holders will get to see their names, more than 6,000 in total, that have been frozen into the bolt at center ice. The initiative comes as a tribute to the team’s key supporters, especially as the team rebrands its Season Ticket Members to Bolts for Life.

As part of the two-day ice install process on August 19 and 20, a special version of the team’s iconic lightning bolt, which also serves as the new Bolt for Life logo, was frozen into the ice. For the first time in the franchise’s history, the bolt features the names of more than 6,000 individuals and partners as a symbol that they are at the center of everything the organization does and are now physically at the center of the 2024-25 season.

Tampa Bay Lightning BOLT FOR LIFE (Mark LoMoglio)

This summer, the Lightning underwent a complete re-brand of their Season Ticket Member program, making them Bolt For Life. As part of the reimagined program, Bolt For Life members will have a new logo, jersey emblem, exclusive gifts, retail line and more. Bolts Nation responded, renewing at more than 90 percent during the offseason. For more information on becoming a Bolt For Life or joining the Lightning Priority Access Club, fans can log on to www.TampaBayLightning.com or call 813.301.6600.

©2024 Cox Media Group