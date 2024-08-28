The Supreme's at Earl's All-You-Can-Eat

THE SUPREME’S AT EARL’S ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT follows a trio of best friends (Uzo Aduba, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Sanaa Lathan) known as “The Supremes” who, for decades, has weathered life’s storms together through marriage and children, happiness and blues. Now, as heartbreak and illness stir up the past and threaten to destroy their friendship, Odette, Barbara Jean and Clarice see their bond put to the test as they go through their most challenging times yet. You don’t want to miss this touching story!! Now streaming only on Hulu.

