St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches combine history, Old World charm, sunshine, golf and 42 miles of pristine beaches into an unforgettable vacation getaway.

St. Augustine, the nation’s oldest city, offers over 450 years of history for visitors to discover.

Ancient, narrow streets lead to the soaring architecture of a by-gone era while a massive fortress continues its more than 300-year guardianship of the town’s star-spangled bay.

Nightly ghost tours, historical re-enactments, trendy art galleries, upscale shopping, and plenty of events and festivals create excitement and fun with a Mediterranean look and flavor.

Discover spectacular beaches, magnificent golf and tennis, luxurious spas, and over 450 years of vibrant history, in a historic Florida setting.

Prize Pack includes:

1. 1. 3 day/2 night accommodations at the Hampton Inn & Suites, Vilano Beach – https://www.hilton.com/en/hotels/sgjvbhx-hampton-suites-st-augustine-vilano-beach/

Lodging accommodation will be valid for one year, based on availability and may exclude weekends, holidays, and/or special events.

2. $100 dining gift certificate – The Raintree Restaurant, St. Augustine Historic District http://raintreerestaurant.com/

3. $100 dining gift certificate - The Columbia Restaurant, St. Augustine Historic District - https://www.columbiarestaurant.com/historic-district-st-augustine

4. Tickets for two on the Old Town Trolley Tours, St. Augustine Historic District - https://www.trolleytours.com/st-augustine

5. Tickets for two to the St. Augustine Alligator Farm Zoological Park - https://www.alligatorfarm.com/

6. Two tickets to the St. Augustine Lighthouse & Maritime Museum - https://www.staugustinelighthouse.org/

7. Two V.I.P. passes for the St. Augustine Pirate Museum (www.ThePirateMuseum.com) and Colonial Experience at the Colonial Quarter (www.ColonialQuarter.com )

8. Red Boat Water Tours Cruise for four, on either the Dolphin Odyssey & Sightseeing Tour, OR Sunset Cruise. www.RedBoatWaterTours.com

9. VIP Tastings Tour for four at City Gate Spirits - https://www.citygatespirits.com/home

10. V.I.P. Tour for four of the acclaimed St. Augustine Distillery – www.StAugustineDistillery.com

Enter below for your chance to win a getaway for two!

