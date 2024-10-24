South Florida Head Men’s Basketball Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim Passes Away

TAMPA, Fla. (October 24, 2024) – University of South Florida head men’s basketball coach Amir Abdur-Rahim passed away earlier today.

Abdur-Rahim, 43, was undergoing a medical procedure at a Tampa-area hospital when he passed away due to complications that arose during the procedure.

“All of us with South Florida Athletics are grieving with the loved ones of Coach Abdur-Rahim,” said Vice President for Athletics, Michael Kelly. “He was authentic, driven, and his infectious personality captivated all of Bulls Nation. Coach Abdur-Rahim leaves a lasting impact on our student-athletes, the University, and the community. We are supporting those closest to him, including his family, team, and athletics staff, to ensure they have the resources they need to deal with this tremendous loss.”

“In a very short time, Coach Abdur-Rahim made an indelible impact on the University of South Florida. In his first season as our head coach, he brought an unmatched enthusiasm, achieved unprecedented success and helped generate unforgettable memories for Bulls Nation,” said USF President, Rhea Law. “Throughout my time working with Coach Abdur-Rahim, I was continually inspired by his leadership, and truly admired his sincere approach to connecting with our entire student body. His influence on our student-athletes, coaching staff and the university community will live on forever.”

Abdur-Rahim was the American Athletic Conference Coach of the Year this past season. Following a 25-8 record, he led the Bulls to their first regular-season conference championship and to their first-ever top 25 ranking during the regular season, reaching as high as no. 24 in the Associated Press and USA Today Coaches Poll.

We offer our deepest condolences to the family of Coach Amir Abdur-Rahim. He is survived by his wife, Arianne, and three children.

We are heartbroken over the passing of Coach Abdur-Rahim.



A tremendous man & leader with an infectious personality that was a shining light to all he encountered.



Our thoughts & prayers are with his family, friends and everyone that he left a lasting impact on. pic.twitter.com/h353f3FNno — USF Men's Basketball (@USFMBB) October 24, 2024

