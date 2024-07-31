Seals & Crofts 2 | Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre | January 10th 2025

Seals & Crofts 2 make their Bilheimer Capitol Theatre debut! Join original Seals & Crofts family members Brady Seals & Lua Crofts on tour rekindling the musical fire started by Brady’s multi-platinum selling cousin, Jim Seals and Lua’s father, Dash Crofts, of Seals & Crofts. Experience the music of the ‘70s rock duo in a whole new way. Hear the hits Summer Breeze, Diamond Girl, We May Never Pass This Way (Again), and more artfully re-imagined with a reverent nod to the past.

Singer/songwriter/artist Brady Seals has a pedigree for success. You could say that music is “in his blood,” as he is related to numerous industry heavyweights that include Jimmy Seals (Seals & Crofts), as well as Dan Seals (England Dan & John Ford Coley), and Troy Seals (Songwriting Hall of Fame Member). Throughout his career, Brady has sold over 11 million albums and Brady Seals is probably best known for his tenure in the 1990s as keyboardist and co-lead singer in the Grammy-nominated group Little Texas.

Talented and soulful vocalist Lua Crofts comes from the ‘70s era of rock royalty. She would go on to become an in-demand session singer throughout the ‘90s and early 2000′s in the Los Angeles area, singing background vocals on many popular R&B albums for artists like Rahsaan Patterson, Tevin Campbell, Shanice Wilson, Ray J, Tamia Washington and many more.

