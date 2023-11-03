GRAMMY® Nominated Artist Sarah Brightman’s Critically Acclaimed Holiday Tour A Christmas Symphony Returns To North America This November And December The Tour Includes A Date At Ruth Eckerd Hall On Tuesday, December 12 At 8 PM.

“…Sarah Brightman’s A Christmas Symphony audibly is an angelic holiday home run! …a voice that is so angelic sounding it literally takes you to a higher power” - Broadway World

(CLEARWATER) Now an annual tradition, and in celebration of the most wonderful time of year, the world’s biggest-selling soprano and legendary GRAMMY® Award-nominated artist Sarah Brightman returns with her A Christmas Symphony tour to North America for 22 enchanting shows this November and December. The tour includes a stop at Ruth Eckerd Hall on Tuesday, December 12 at 8 pm. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 12 at 10 am.

Last year, A Christmas Symphony travelled internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia and was met with standing ovations and rave reviews. It warmed hearts of both fans and critics alike, being named the ultimate holiday event! Accompanied by orchestra, choir and special guests, this magical holiday show will feature Sarah Brightman performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits. A Christmas Symphony is an unforgettable Christmas spectacle during the most wonderful time of the year.

Sarah Brightman, the world’s best-selling Soprano and UNESCO Artist for Peace Ambassador, has amassed sales of more than 30 million, receiving awards in over 40 countries and garnering over 1 billion streams worldwide. She originated the role of Christine Daaé in the world-renowned The Phantom of the Opera on both West End and Broadway stages and has performed at such prestigious events as the Concert for Diana, The Kennedy Center Honors and the Barcelona and Beijing Olympic Games. Sarah’s albums Eden, La Luna, Harem, Symphony and Dreamchaser were each chart-topping Billboard hits and were all accompanied by world tours. Her most recent full length studio album HYMN was released in 2018 and debuted at #1 on the Classical and Classical Crossover Billboard charts. The HYMN World Tour began in South America in September 2018 and concluded in her hometown of London, England in November 2019. Brightman has been recognized for her outstanding contribution to music and theatre with a ‘STAR’ on the world-renowned, majestic Hollywood Walk of Fame, in addition to receiving an Honorary Doctor of Arts (Hon DArt). In October 2022, Sarah entertained her first exclusive 3-night Las Vegas engagement at The Venetian Resort® with A Starlight Symphony…An Evening with Sarah Brightman before taking her holiday tour A Christmas Symphony internationally to Japan and Southeast Asia in November/December of 2022 for the very first time. Now an annual tradition, Sarah’s 2023 A Christmas Symphony tour will return to North America for 22 enchanting shows beginning in Laval (Montreal), Quebec on November 21 and concluding on December 20 in Sugar Land, TX.

To add a little ‘holiday frosting’, join Sarah’s VIP “Winter Wonderland” for an incredible Ultimate Experience! With three amazing VIP packages available, there is something for everyone and would make a memorable Mother’s Day or Holiday gift. For more information on the three VIP packages and a complete list of tour dates, please visit www.sarahbrightman.com/tours.

Tickets priced at $253.75, $178.75, $102.75, $82.75 and $53.75 are available at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall, by calling 727-791-7400 or visiting www.RuthEckerdHall.com. The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm. The Ruth Eckerd Hall ticket office opens two hours prior to show time.

