Ruth Eckerd Hall Pledges To Donate 5,000 Tickets

Clearwater, FL - Susan M. Crockett Ruth Eckerd Hall President & CEO and the Ruth Eckerd Hall Board of Directors announced today to pledge 5,000 tickets to Pinellas and Pasco County First Responders, Lineman and beach hospitality employees. Tickets will be offered to select shows and performances scheduled through the end of the year at venues managed and operated by Ruth Eckerd Hall.

In making the announcement, Crockett said, “As we pick up the pieces from the aftermath of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, we are humbled to be a refuge where the First Responders and Lineman, as well as the beach hospitality employees can go to escape the stress and recapture a little joy for a while.”

Those eligible for tickets must present government or company issued identification at The Raymond James Central Ticket Office at Ruth Eckerd Hall when picking up tickets. There is a limit of four tickets per person and the list of performances will be updated as new shows are announced. The ticket office is open Tuesday through Thursday, from noon to 6 pm, Friday, from 10 am to 6 pm, and Saturday, from noon to 6 pm.

For more information, please visit www.RuthEckerdHall.com or contact:

Katie Pedretty, Director of Public Relations 727-712-2774

kpedretty@rutheckerdhall.net

Taylor McLamb, Public Relations Coordinator 727-724-5383

TMcLamb@rutheckerdhall.net

©2024 Cox Media Group