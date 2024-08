Ruth Eckerd Hall announces The 2024-25 Broadway Season which includes Clearwater debuts ff Shrek The Musical, Mean Girls The Musical, Pretty Woman: The Musical as well as returning favorites Cirque Musica Holiday Wonderland, A Christmas Carol, The Addams Family, Come From Away, and STOMP at the Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre!

