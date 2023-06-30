Rumours of Fleetwood Mac

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac - Friday, November 24th - Ruth Eckerd Hall

Rumours of Fleetwood Mac, the world’s finest tribute to Fleetwood Mac, makes their Ruth Eckerd Hall debut with a brand new show celebrating the very best of Fleetwood Mac! Channeling the spirit of Fleetwood Mac at their very best, Rumours of Fleetwood Mac offers a unique opportunity for fans, both old and new, to rediscover the songs and performances that have ensured Fleetwood Mac’s place as one of the most loved groups of all time. This group is even personally endorsed by Fleetwood Mac founding member, Mick Fleetwood. Don’t miss the ultimate tribute to one of rock and roll’s most remarkable groups live on stage at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

