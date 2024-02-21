Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. We strive to make this event as safe as possible and will follow local COVID related guidelines.

At Relay For Life you’ll find community members taking turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags. You’ll have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as a survivor) in our first lap of the day. Caregivers of cancer patients (currently or previously diagnosed) will then be invited to join the Survivors. Local entertainers will keep you energized. As it gets dark, we will light the luminaria bags surrounding the track in a memorable luminaria ceremony. There will be opportunities to fundraise & fight back!

$5B invested in research since 1946

3.2M patients served in the last decade

16.9M cancer survivors alive today

1M+ cancer screenings in underserved communities

Join us at Relay For Life of Greater Tampa Bay on March 2, 3 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium as we “Celebrate, our Survivors, Remember our Loved Ones and Fight Back Against Cancer. To sign up a team, make a donation, purchase a luminaria, sign up as a survivor, please go to www.relayforlife.org/tampabayfl





