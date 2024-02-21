Relay for Life

Relay For Life is the world’s largest volunteer-based fundraising event. For more than 36 years, communities across the world have come together to honor and remember loved ones and take action for lifesaving change. We strive to make this event as safe as possible and will follow local COVID related guidelines.

At Relay For Life you’ll find community members taking turns walking around a track lined with luminaria bags. You’ll have the opportunity to cheer for local survivors (or participate as a survivor) in our first lap of the day. Caregivers of cancer patients (currently or previously diagnosed) will then be invited to join the Survivors. Local entertainers will keep you energized. As it gets dark, we will light the luminaria bags surrounding the track in a memorable luminaria ceremony. There will be opportunities to fundraise & fight back!

$5B invested in research since 1946

3.2M patients served in the last decade

16.9M cancer survivors alive today

1M+ cancer screenings in underserved communities

Join us at Relay For Life of Greater Tampa Bay on March 2, 3 p.m. at Raymond James Stadium as we “Celebrate, our Survivors, Remember our Loved Ones and Fight Back Against Cancer. To sign up a team, make a donation, purchase a luminaria, sign up as a survivor, please go to www.relayforlife.org/tampabayfl


©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!