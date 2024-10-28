Register to win a “So Much Christmas” package at Gaylord Palms Orlando!

Create your own family Christmas stories at Gaylord Palms. Make unforgettable memories together as you explore ICE! featuring Elf™… 2 million pounds of colorful ice sculptures and thrilling slides all themed to this beloved holiday classic movie. Decorate gingerbread houses, race down an ice-covered hill, and marvel at our spectacular light show. So. Much. Christmas at Gaylord Palms.

Enter for your chance to win a vacation package to Gaylord Palms to check out ICE!

Package includes:

2-night stay at Gaylord Palms Orlando (Florida view room for up to a family of 4)

Entrance tickets to ICE!

$100 resort credit along with applicable taxes, resort fees

Self-parking for one vehicle.

Value of package is $1,400.

Valid 11/15/24 through 12/30/24, based on availability.

