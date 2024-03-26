PurpleStride Tampa Bay 2024

We can’t wait to see you at PanCAN PurpleStride Tampa Bay with Premier Sponsor Florida Blue, on Saturday, April 27th.

We’re bringing together pancreatic cancer survivors, families, caregivers, researchers and supporters in your community for a memorable day, and we want you there. Walk around the event village, grab a snack, write on the tribute wall, take pictures with your family and friends in the photo area, and be inspired during the opening ceremony before you set off on the ultimate walk to end pancreatic cancer.

