Pinellas: storm debris pickup in unincorporated areas resumes

Pinellas County - Pinellas County is resuming collection of residential storm debris from Hurricanes Helene and Milton in the unincorporated areas of the county.

Resumption of storm debris removal will start in the following communities this week:• Feather Sound• Crystal Beach• Unincorporated Tarpon Springs• Indian Bluff Island• Baywood Village• Unincorporated Gulfport• Harbor Bluffs• Harbor Hills• Eastern Lealman

There will be a second pass for each zone at a date to be announced. Vegetative debris may be picked up at a different time than construction debris and household appliances. We are starting with these areas because they had the largest amount of storm debris, and we plan to serve all unincorporated areas of the county. If you live in a municipality, contact your city or town about the availability of storm debris pickup in their area. Storm debris in bags and/or not separated will NOT be picked up. Storm debris must be loose and separated by type:• Vegetative material• Construction and demolition debris (doors, drywall, mattresses and furniture)• Household appliances. Refrigerators must be empty.

Residents can place small amounts of vegetative debris such as branches, twigs and leaves in their usual receptacle or bags and put it out for pick up by your regular trash collection provider. Pinellas County Public Works has transitioned all internal trucks and crews to focus primarily on residential storm debris removal from county roads. They will join a fleet of workers from the County’s contractor DRC to clear residential properties of debris throughout unincorporated Pinellas. This is a major operation that will take months to complete. The County estimates there are approximately 1 million cubic yards of residential debris just in the unincorporated areas (not including the cities).Pinellas County has also reopened residential storm debris drop-off sites for unincorporated residents at 13600 Icot Boulevard in Clearwater and the corner of Keystone Road and East Lake. Private commercial haulers can take debris to designated sites around the county. More information at Pinellas.gov/debris. Pinellas County started residential debris collection immediately following Hurricane Helene. As Hurricane Milton approached Florida’s west central coast last week, the State of Florida launched a surge operation to clear as much debris as possible ahead of the storm’s impacts. Over the weekend, County and city crews focused on clearing roads to make way for debris collection to resume. In the aftermath of Milton, the County and many cities are resuming their previous debris collection while the State of Florida continues more limited debris operations in Pinellas and other affected communities. The County and municipalities are collecting debris separated by type to meet standards by the Federal Emergency Management Agency so local governments can get reimbursed for the cost of debris disposal. For more information on debris collection in unincorporated Pinellas, including which zones are currently being collected, visit Pinellas.gov/debris. If you’re not sure if your property is located within unincorporated Pinellas or within a city/municipality, use the interactive My Neighborhood Services tool to find out.

