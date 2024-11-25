Achieva Credit Union presents One Joyous Night, an evening of inspirational music with 9-time Stellar Award winner, Charles Jenkins and Stellar & Dove Award winner, Vashawn Mitchell! Plus, a special performance from Pastor Ricardo Welch and the Prayer the Tower Praise Ministry.

Friday, December 6th at the Bible-Based Fellowship Church on Ehrlich Rd in Tampa.

General Admission tickets are only $35 and are on sale now - GET YOUR TICKETS HERE!





A limited number of Moffitt Cancer Center VIP tickets, which include early entry to have first pick of seats and a commemorative laminate are also available for $75.





FREE parking is available on the campus and is first-come, first-served. Attendees will be guided by parking staff to ensure smooth access.

Small bags are allowed but are subject to search upon entry. Please refrain from bringing backpacks, large purses or oversized bags to ensure everyone’s safety and enjoyment.

The Bible-Based Fellowship Church is designed with accessibility in mind, featuring ground-level entry for easy access and elevators for reaching the upper level. Wheelchair seating is also available throughout the sanctuary to ensure a comfortable experience for all attendees.

