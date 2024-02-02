Official Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party presented by Lakewood Ranch

Official Tampa Bay Lightning Watch Party presented by Lakewood Ranch

Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Columbus Blue Jackets

Location: Main Street at Lakewood Ranch ; 10719 Rodeo Drive, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202

Date: 02/10

Party Start: 6PM

Puck Drop: 7PM

Lightning fans, join the Bolts at Main Street at Lakewood Ranch on Saturday, February 10th at 7PM for an official Lightning Watch Party presented Lakewood Ranch as the Bolts take on the Blue Jackets.  Festivities begin at 6PM with ThunderBug, music, giveaways and more!  Visit TampaBayLightning.com/WatchParties for more information

