Next Generation Ballet’s NUTCRACKER

Now a glittering holiday tradition for all of Tampa Bay, Next Generation Ballet®'s Nutcracker takes audiences into a fantastical world of dazzling dancing sweets, sword-fighting rodents and timeless ballet music. Featuring Next Generation Ballet’s award-winning young dancers alongside guest principal dancers from powerhouse companies across the nation, this family-favorite ballet is not one to be missed.

