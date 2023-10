The 22nd Annual Next Big Thing comes home to Clearwater at the new Sound Amphitheater on December 3rd featuring The Black Keys, Bleachers, Lovejoy, Misterwives, and Little Image!

Tickets are on sale now https://www.rutheckerdhall.com/events/detail/97x-next-big-thing-29592





Here’s your chance to open for the Next Big Thing! Band submissions for the Hard Rock Rising Local Band competition will be accepting starting Monday, October 16th at seminolehardrocktampa.com

