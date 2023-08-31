New Tampa Performing Arts Center presents Inaugural Fall Festival

Enjoy the Arts at New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s Free Fall Festival (Sept. 8-10)

New Tampa Performing Arts Center’s inaugural Fall Festival will celebrate the Tampa Bay arts scene Friday, Sept. 8 through Sunday, Sept. 10. All are invited to participate in the celebration and enjoy free performances and events at the newly-built center. The performance lineup spans music, theatre, dance, comedy, and more, from Tampa Bay artists. Don’t miss the family-friendly activities like a free screening of Disney’s Encanto in the state-of-the-art theater, arts and crafts, an instrument petting zoo, and more! Check out the full schedule of events.

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!