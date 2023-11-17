The Motowners Christmas Kickoff

Tuesday November 28th Hough Hall at The Palladium Theater 253 5th Avenue North in St Petersburg, FL 33701

7:30PM

Buy Tickets at https://palatspc.na.ticketsearch.com/sales/salesevent/16098 The Motowners “Legends of Motown” Tribute Show & Revue performing many Christmas classics. This electrifying 15-piece musical extravaganza comes complete with choreography, exquisite costumes, and women and men background singers. These amazing vocalists are backed up by a live band masterfully laying down the grooves, licks, and distinctive backbeats of Motown’s legendary in-house band, “The Funk Brothers.”

Presented by J Jams Entertainment

