Michael Franti at The Sound

Big Big Love Tour 2023

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD WITH SPECIAL GUEST FORTUNATE YOUTH

Michael Franti & Spearhead announce Big Big Love Tour 2023 at The Sound at Coachman Park. Michael Franti is a globally recognized musician, activist and filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, and the power of optimism. Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard #1′s with triumphantly hopeful hits Sound of Sunshine, Say Hey (I Love You) and I Got You.

Spearhead’s 12th studio album Follow Your Heart, released in June 2022 and debuted at #2 on the iTunes Pop Chart behind Harry Styles.

Special guest Fortunate Youth will open the show!

