Michael Franti at The Sound

THE SOUND

Big Big Love Tour 2023

MICHAEL FRANTI & SPEARHEAD WITH SPECIAL GUEST FORTUNATE YOUTH

Michael Franti & Spearhead announce Big Big Love Tour 2023 at The Sound at Coachman Park. Michael Franti is a globally recognized musician, activist and filmmaker revered for his high-energy live shows, inspiring music, devotion to health and wellness, and the power of optimism. Throughout his multi-decade career, Franti has earned three Billboard #1′s with triumphantly hopeful hits Sound of Sunshine, Say Hey (I Love You) and I Got You.

Spearhead’s 12th studio album Follow Your Heart, released in June 2022 and debuted at #2 on the iTunes Pop Chart behind Harry Styles.

Special guest Fortunate Youth will open the show!

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

