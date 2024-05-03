Men At Work

Ruth Eckerd Hall - Saturday, October 19th

GRAMMY® award-winning band Men At Work returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall! Founding member Colin Hay has developed a solo career over the last 35 years, writing, recording, and touring extensively throughout the world as a solo artist. Since 2019, he has been touring and playing under the Men At Work banner with his LA-based group of musicians, where he plays an exclusively Men At Work set, including all the hits and dearly loved songs which clearly have stood the test of time! Men At Work were born in Melbourne, Australia in the middle of 1979. The band went on to become a globally successful GRAMMY® winning, multi-platinum-selling act, during the early 80′s. Hay is also presently part of Ringo Starr’s All Starr Band. Don’t miss Men At Work’s return to Clearwater only at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

