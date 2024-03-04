Melissa Etheridge

See Melissa Etheridge: I’m Not Broken Tour, in concert, Thursday, April 11th at 8PM at Seminole Hard Rock Tampa Event Center!

Etheridge stormed onto the American rock scene in 1988 with the release of her critically acclaimed self-titled debut album, which led to an appearance on the 1989 Grammy Awards show. For several years, her popularity grew around such memorable originals as “Bring Me Some Water,” “No Souvenirs” and “Ain’t It Heavy,” for which she won a Grammy® in 1992.

