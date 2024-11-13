Melissa Etheridge with special guests Lisa Loeb & Maggie Rose coming to The BayCare Sound on January 25th!

Melissa Etheridge brings her 2025 tour to The BayCare Sound with special guests Lisa Loeb and Maggie Rose!

“Thrilled to be able to return to The BayCare Sound in January after having to cancel the show due to the hurricane. The safety and wellbeing of my fans was more important. I can’t wait to make it up to them next year and rock out.” - Melissa Etheridge

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group