Melissa Etheridge

Melissa Etheridge with special guests Lisa Loeb & Maggie Rose coming to The BayCare Sound on January 25th!

Melissa Etheridge brings her 2025 tour to The BayCare Sound with special guests Lisa Loeb and Maggie Rose!

“Thrilled to be able to return to The BayCare Sound in January after having to cancel the show due to the hurricane. The safety and wellbeing of my fans was more important. I can’t wait to make it up to them next year and rock out.” - Melissa Etheridge

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!