McRig to feed the St. Pete Community for Free Oct. 14-16

In the spirit of caring for our community, McDonald’s corporation has deployed the McRig big rig truck to provide St. Petersburg residents with a comforting, hot meal. McDonald’s has donated all meals and bottled water to the community – there is no cost for attendees.

WHEN: Monday, October 14 - Wednesday, October 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

WHERE: in the parking lot of the McDonald’s Restaurant at 9600 4th Street North, St. Petersburg.

MENU: Cheeseburger, 4-pc Chicken McNuggets, Fries, and bottled water.

The McRig came to us directly from Asheville, N.C.

