LIGHTNING ANNOUNCE ROSTER FOR PROSPECT CAMP AND NHL ROOKIE SHOWCASE

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced their roster for the upcoming Prospect Camp and 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase to be held at Ford Ice Center Bellevue in Nashville, Tennessee from September 13-16. Lightning prospects will report to camp on September 11 at the TGH Ice Plex.

Tampa Bay’s roster features 13 players drafted by the team, including one second-round selection in forward Ethan Gauthier (2023, 37th overall). Joining Gauthier are three of the Bolts’ 2024 draft selections in defenseman Jan Golicic (118th overall), center Kaden Pitre (181st overall) and goaltender Harrison Meneghin (206th overall). Conor Geekie, the 11th overall selection in the 2022 draft, who was acquired by Tampa Bay in a trade with the Utah Hockey Club, will also be in attendance. The full Lightning roster for the upcoming Prospect Camp and 2024 NHL Rookie Showcase can be found here.

The NHL Rookie Showcase features prospects from the Lightning, Florida Panthers, Carolina Hurricanes and Nashville Predators. All four teams will play each other once over the four-day Showcase, beginning with Nashville vs. Florida at 2 p.m. (CT) and Tampa Bay vs. Carolina at 5 p.m. (CT) on Friday, September 13. Admission to all games is free and open to the public, and all matchups will be available to stream live on TampaBayLightning.com.

2024 Prospect Camp & NHL Rookie Showcase Schedule

Wednesday, Sept. 11

12:30 p.m. (ET) – Practice (Media Availability to follow)

Thursday, Sept. 12

11:15 a.m. (ET) – Practice (Media Availability to follow)

Friday, Sept. 13

2 p.m. (CT) – Nashville Predators vs. Florida Panthers

5 p.m. (CT) – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Saturday, Sept. 14

2 p.m. (CT) – Carolina Hurricanes vs. Florida Panthers

5 p.m. (CT) – Nashville Predators vs. Tampa Bay Lightning

Sunday, Sept. 15

Practice Day

Monday, Sept. 16

10 a.m. (CT) – Tampa Bay Lightning vs. Florida Panthers

1 p.m. (CT) – Nashville Predators vs. Carolina Hurricanes

Any player on an entry-level contract (or less), provided they are 24 or younger and have less than 20 games of NHL experience, are eligible to participate in the NHL Rookie Showcase (exceptions permitted with prior approval from all teams). Teams will dress 18 skaters and two goaltenders per game. Players are allowed one fight for the tournament; a second fight will result in tournament suspension. Each game will feature three 20-minute periods with time stoppages. A game ending in a tie will be followed by a five-minute, 3-on-3 overtime period. A shootout with five shooters per team will follow each game regardless of final score.





