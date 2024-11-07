LIGHTNING ANNOUNCE 2024-25 HALL OF FAME NOMINEES, FAN VOTE

TAMPA BAY – The Tampa Bay Lightning today announced the nominees for the 2024-25 Lightning Hall of Fame. Lightning fans will be able to cast their votes with the Lightning Hall of Fame Fan Vote, exclusively on the Tampa Bay Lightning app.

The 2024-25 Lightning Hall of Fame Nominees were selected by the official selection committee, made up of 10 individuals who are, or have been, instrumental in the success of the franchise in their specific area of expertise. The Hall of Fame Fan Vote will serve as the 11th committee member.

Each voter will have the opportunity to vote for the top two nominees they believe should be inducted. The Lightning Hall of Fame program is being created to pay homage to the franchise’s great history and honor special individuals who have made significant contributions to the Lightning, on and off the ice. Martin St. Louis, Vincent Lecavalier and Phil Esposito were inducted into the Lightning Hall of Fame in 2023, and Brad Richards and Dave Andreychuk were inducted in 2024.

One lucky fan who votes via the app will win two tickets to the Lightning Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and a pair of lower-level tickets to the Lightning’s Hall of Fame Game.

The 2025 Class of the Lightning Hall of Fame will be inducted during Alumni Weekend and a full event schedule will be made available later.

The names below are the nominees for the 2025 Lightning Hall of Fame as chosen by the selection committee:

Ryan Callahan

· Played parts of six seasons with the Bolts

· Helped lead the Lightning to 2015 Stanley Cup Final appearance

· Served as alternate captain for Tampa Bay from 2014-19

Ben Bishop

· Ranks 2nd in Lightning history for wins (131)

· Represented Tampa Bay at the 2016 NHL All-Star Game

· Finished 2nd in Vezina voting in 2016

Nikolai Khabibulin

· 2004 Stanley Cup Champion

· Two-time NHL All-Star with Tampa Bay

· 3rd in Lightning history for wins (83), T-2nd for playoff wins (21)

Pavel Kubina

· 1996 7th-round pick by the Lightning

· 10 seasons with the Bolts

· Second-most games by a defenseman in Lightning history (662)

Jay Feaster

· 2004 NHL Executive of the Year

· TBL General Manager from 2002-08

· Acquired Ruslan Fedotenko, Darryl Sydor, Brad Lukowich and more

Brian Bradley

· First NHL All-Star in TBL history

· Led Bolts to first playoff appearance

· Netted first goal at Ice Palace (now AMALIE Arena)

Henry Paul

· First vice president and secretary for Tampa Bay

· Partnered with Phil Esposito to help with early business operations

· Played instrumental role in finding additional partners for TBL startup

Rick Peckham

· Lightning play-by-play announcer for 24 years

· 2020 Hewitt Memorial Award Recipient

· Permanently remembered in AMALIE Arena press box with “The Rick Peckham Broadcast Booths”

