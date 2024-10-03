Leonid & Friends

Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre

Leonid & Friends

YouTube sensation and the world’s greatest Chicago tribute band, Leonid & Friends, return to The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre for 2 nights! Leonid & Friends have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago. Leonid Vorobyev’s goal was a studio project in dedication to Chicago under the motto “musicians for musicians”

