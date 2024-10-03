Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre
Leonid & Friends
YouTube sensation and the world’s greatest Chicago tribute band, Leonid & Friends, return to The Bilheimer Capitol Theatre for 2 nights! Leonid & Friends have blown the minds of legions of fans with their uncanny ability to capture the spirit, musicality, and fire of American supergroup Chicago. Leonid Vorobyev’s goal was a studio project in dedication to Chicago under the motto “musicians for musicians”
Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!
Enter for your chance to win tickets!
©2024 Cox Media Group