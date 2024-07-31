Killer Queen: Tribute To Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury | Nancy & David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre | March 4th

Killer Queen - A Tribute To Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! Killer Queen has sold out venues worldwide, earning acclaim as the kings of musical impersonation. Featuring the great Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury, the group will deliver a memorable concert while performing Queen classics including Another One Bites The Dust, We Will Rock You, Don’t Stop Me Now, Bohemian Rhapsody and plenty more. Killer Queen’s first public shows were at London University, following in the footsteps of the real Queen who had played their first shows there decades earlier. Killer Queen’s UK popularity grew to such an extent they soon secured a residency in London’s Strand Theatre attracting nationwide BBC coverage - the first tribute to have a show in the West End. Don’t miss Killer Queen’s return to Clearwater only at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre!

