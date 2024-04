SATURDAY, APRIL 6, 2024

JOIN US FOR CRAFT BEER, GREAT PRIZES, MUSIC, CONTESTS, GAMES AND MORE!

11:00AM – 1:00PM • PRE-PARTY & REGISTRATION

1:00PM – 5:00PM • EGG HUNT & BEER FEST

KEGS ‘N’ EGGS, DADE CITY, FL • 21+ EVENT

Join us for our Egg-citing Adult Easter Egg Hunt!

In the eggs are candy, prizes and even CASH. Trust us our eggs are all they’re cracked up to be.

Local food trucks, entertainment and more will be included in this day of fun. Ages: 21+.

Box Office:

Adult: $50 • DD: $35

VIP: NA (Available Online Only)

Online:

Adult: $40 • DD: $30 • VIP: $120

