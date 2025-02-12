Join Kristy at Quick Mart in Tampa!

Join Kristy at Quick Mart at 8432 W Waters Ave, Tampa, FL 33615, on Friday, March 7th from 12-2p!

Introducing the new 25 Million Dollar Gold Rush Multiplier Scratch-Off from the Florida Lottery. Featuring over 1.2 billion dollars in prizes, and 62 prizes ranging from one million to 25 million dollars! Plus, you could win 100 dollars instantly with Bonus Play. People must purchase $10 worth of Lottery tickets for a chance to spin the wheel for a prize. Head to your local Florida Lottery retailer and play today.

The Florida Lottery: it’s good fun!

©2025 Cox Media Group