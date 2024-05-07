Join Kristy at Ackerman Jewlers!

Join Kristy at Ackerman Jewelers Saturday, May 11th from 2-4p!

Mother’s Day is right around the corner on May 12th...and Ackerman Jewelers is your one-stop shop for all of her wants and needs!

There’s something for everyone, ranging from 24kt gold dipped roses for under $100 to exceptional watch brands like Breitling, Tag Heuer, and Tissot as well as jewelry lines that include Roberto Coin, Tacori, Gabriel, and Hearts on Fire!

This Mother’s Day, go where the pros go! Ackerman Jewelers, the official jeweler of the Tampa Bay Lightning and your engagement ring store!

