Join Kristy at Ackerman Jewlers!

Join Kristy at Ackerman Jewelers Saturday, May 11th from 2-4p!

Mother’s Day is right around the corner on May 12th...and Ackerman Jewelers is your one-stop shop for all of her wants and needs!

There’s something for everyone, ranging from 24kt gold dipped roses for under $100 to exceptional watch brands like Breitling, Tag Heuer, and Tissot as well as jewelry lines that include Roberto Coin, Tacori, Gabriel, and Hearts on Fire!

This Mother’s Day, go where the pros go! Ackerman Jewelers, the official jeweler of the Tampa Bay Lightning and your engagement ring store!

©2024 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Cereal For Summer

    Join 10 Tampa Bay, Cox Media and Feeding Tampa Bay as we provide Cereal, for Summer.

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!