Join Ann and the 105.5 The Dove team at MURPHY USA, 9023 GIBSONTON DRIVE, GIBSONTON, FL 33534, on Friday, April 26th from 12p - 2p!

Introducing the Cash Castle Bonus Play from the Florida Lottery, your Gold Rush Legacy and Florida Lotto game tickets could win you a trip to a real Irish castle! And, a cash prize of up to one million dollars! Head to your local Florida Lottery Retailer today and play!

©2024 Cox Media Group