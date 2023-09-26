Johnny Mathis

JOHNNY MATHIS - Ruth Eckerd Hall - April 25th

Legendary singer Johnny Mathis returns to Ruth Eckerd Hall! A sublime vocalist whose approach to pop music eclipses passing fads and trends, Mathis has performed songs in an incredible variety of styles and categories -- from music composed for stage and film to golden era jazz standards, contemporary pop hits, and holiday music, all of which has assured his reputation as one of the most enduring vocalists in music history. He is best-known for his supremely popular hits such as Chances Are, It’s Not For Me To Say, Misty, Wonderful! Wonderful!, A Certain Smle, and Gina. He is the recipient of a Lifetime Achievement GRAMMY® Award and an inductee in the Great American Songbook Hall of Fame. Don’t miss Johnny Mathis as he returns to Clearwater only at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

