Ruth Eckerd Hall

Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert

October 26th | 7pm

Experience Jim Henson’s original masterpiece Labyrinth like never before with Jim Henson’s Labyrinth: In Concert! Watch the full movie, as a live band performs in sync with David Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and score composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones. Feel the power of the music from the cult classic live!

Click here for more info

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group