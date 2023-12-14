Jen Kramer's Magical Holiday Show

Direct from Las Vegas, Jen Kramer’s Magical Holiday Show comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall! Jen Kramer turns the impossible into the impossible-to-ignore, wowing audiences with her contagious smile and world-class sleight-of-hand. Jen headlines her own show in Las Vegas at Westgate Resort & Casino. Named Female Magician of the Year by the International Magicians Society and named a 40 Under 40 honoree by VEGAS Inc., she has been featured on television shows including Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and NBC’s TODAY Show. Creative, upbeat, fearless, incredibly skilled – that’s Jen Kramer. Don’t miss this magical holiday spectacular only at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!


©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!