Direct from Las Vegas, Jen Kramer’s Magical Holiday Show comes to Ruth Eckerd Hall! Jen Kramer turns the impossible into the impossible-to-ignore, wowing audiences with her contagious smile and world-class sleight-of-hand. Jen headlines her own show in Las Vegas at Westgate Resort & Casino. Named Female Magician of the Year by the International Magicians Society and named a 40 Under 40 honoree by VEGAS Inc., she has been featured on television shows including Penn & Teller: Fool Us, Masters of Illusion and NBC’s TODAY Show. Creative, upbeat, fearless, incredibly skilled – that’s Jen Kramer. Don’t miss this magical holiday spectacular only at Ruth Eckerd Hall!

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!





©2023 Cox Media Group