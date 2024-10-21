Hillsborough County to Open Four Additional Comfort Stations on Monday, Oct. 21

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Oct. 20, 2024) - Hillsborough County will open four additional comfort stations on Monday, Oct. 21. With the additions, Hillsborough County will have a total of eight comfort stations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily, until further notice. All comfort stations offer residents showers, restrooms, and washers and dryers for laundry. Hot food or boxed meals will be available for lunch and dinner.

The four new comfort stations are located at:

Wimauma Civic Center, 5705 Hillsborough St., Wimauma, FL 33598

University Mall, 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612

Seffner Mango Park, 410 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner, FL 33584

9851 S. U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534

The existing comfort stations are located at:

Keith Waller Park, 1318 Sydney Dover Rd., Dover, FL 33527

University Area Community Development Corporation, Inc.(UACDC), 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33613

Progress Village Senior Center, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619

Hillsborough Avenue and Hanley Road in Town ‘N Country, 7501 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL, 33615

For the latest information on resources available, visit HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.

©2024 Cox Media Group