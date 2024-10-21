Hillsborough County to Open Four Additional Comfort Stations on Monday, Oct. 21

Hillsborough County, Fla. (Oct. 20, 2024) - Hillsborough County will open four additional comfort stations on Monday, Oct. 21. With the additions, Hillsborough County will have a total of eight comfort stations open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., daily, until further notice. All comfort stations offer residents showers, restrooms, and washers and dryers for laundry. Hot food or boxed meals will be available for lunch and dinner.
The four new comfort stations are located at:
- Wimauma Civic Center, 5705 Hillsborough St., Wimauma, FL 33598
- University Mall, 2200 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa, FL 33612
- Seffner Mango Park, 410 N. Kingsway Rd., Seffner, FL 33584
- 9851 S. U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534
The existing comfort stations are located at:
- Keith Waller Park, 1318 Sydney Dover Rd., Dover, FL 33527
- University Area Community Development Corporation, Inc.(UACDC), 14013 N. 22nd St., Tampa, FL 33613
- Progress Village Senior Center, 8701 Progress Blvd., Tampa, FL 33619
- Hillsborough Avenue and Hanley Road in Town ‘N Country, 7501 W. Hillsborough Ave., Tampa, FL, 33615
For the latest information on resources available, visit HCFL.gov/StormRecovery.
