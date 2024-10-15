HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY EOC OPENINGS AND INFO

Hillsborough County - Hillsborough County offices and facilities will reopen for regular operations Tuesday, Oct. 15, after being closed for staff to focus on the emergency response to Hurricane Milton.
While a significant number of County facilities experienced power outages and some remain without power, the following County facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 15:
All Community Resource Centers are opening:
Plant City Service Center
South Shore Community Resource Center
University Area Community Resource Center
West Tampa Neighborhood Service Center
All downtown offices
Brandon Service Operation Center (BSOC)
New Tampa Performing Arts Center
The following Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and have limited services, including checkout, internet, personal device charging and cool water fountains. There will not be any programs, passport services, meeting room reservations, or borrow by mail services.
Bloomingdale Regional Library
C. Blythe Andrews Public Library
Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library
Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library
New Tampa Regional Library
North Tampa Public Library
University Community Library
Riverview Public Library
The following Parks & Recreation locations will reopen on Tuesday, although portions of each site will remain closed due to impacts from the storm:
Apollo Beach Park and Community Center - Camp/Afterschool
Brandon Recreation Center
Carrollwood Village Park
Egypt Lake Community Center - Camp/Afterschool
Emmanuel P. Johnson Community Center - Camp/Afterschool
Gardenville - Camp/Afterschool
Jackson Springs - Camp/Afterschool
Kenly Park and Community Center - Camp/Afterschool
Keystone Park and Community Center - Camp/Afterschool
Lesley “Les” Miller Jr. Park - Camp/Afterschool
Mango - Camp/Afterschool
Northdale - Camp/Afterschool
Providence Skate Park
Roy Haynes - Camp/Afterschool
Ruskin - Camp/Afterschool
SouthShore Sportsplex
Skyway Sports Complex
Thonotosassa - Camp/Afterschool
Westchase Community Center and Gymnasium - Camp/Afterschool
The following Hillsborough County Aging Facilities will reopen tomorrow:
Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center
Gardenville Senior Dining & Activity Center
Lee Davis Community Resource Center
Lutz Senior Center
Phyllis Busansky Adult Day Care Center
Plant City Adult Day Care Center
Progress Village Senior Center
Wimauma Senior Center and Adult Day Care Center
Several staff are still assigned to support emergency recovery efforts. Departments will work to find a balance between normal operations and deploying recovery resources.
Get Connected. Stay Alert.
Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go toHCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information, visitHCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.
