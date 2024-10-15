HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY EOC OPENINGS AND INFO

Hillsborough County - Hillsborough County offices and facilities will reopen for regular operations Tuesday, Oct. 15, after being closed for staff to focus on the emergency response to Hurricane Milton.

While a significant number of County facilities experienced power outages and some remain without power, the following County facilities will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 15:

All Community Resource Centers are opening:

Plant City Service Center

South Shore Community Resource Center

University Area Community Resource Center

West Tampa Neighborhood Service Center

All downtown offices

Brandon Service Operation Center (BSOC)

New Tampa Performing Arts Center

The following Tampa-Hillsborough County Public Libraries will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. and have limited services, including checkout, internet, personal device charging and cool water fountains. There will not be any programs, passport services, meeting room reservations, or borrow by mail services.

Bloomingdale Regional Library

C. Blythe Andrews Public Library

Jimmie B. Keel Regional Library

Maureen B. Gauzza Public Library

New Tampa Regional Library

North Tampa Public Library

University Community Library

Riverview Public Library

The following Parks & Recreation locations will reopen on Tuesday, although portions of each site will remain closed due to impacts from the storm:

Apollo Beach Park and Community Center - Camp/Afterschool

Brandon Recreation Center

Carrollwood Village Park

Egypt Lake Community Center - Camp/Afterschool

Emmanuel P. Johnson Community Center - Camp/Afterschool

Gardenville - Camp/Afterschool

Jackson Springs - Camp/Afterschool

Kenly Park and Community Center - Camp/Afterschool

Keystone Park and Community Center - Camp/Afterschool

Lesley “Les” Miller Jr. Park - Camp/Afterschool

Mango - Camp/Afterschool

Northdale - Camp/Afterschool

Providence Skate Park

Roy Haynes - Camp/Afterschool

Ruskin - Camp/Afterschool

SouthShore Sportsplex

Skyway Sports Complex

Thonotosassa - Camp/Afterschool

Westchase Community Center and Gymnasium - Camp/Afterschool

The following Hillsborough County Aging Facilities will reopen tomorrow:

Bloomingdale Adult Day Care Center

Gardenville Senior Dining & Activity Center

Lee Davis Community Resource Center

Lutz Senior Center

Phyllis Busansky Adult Day Care Center

Plant City Adult Day Care Center

Progress Village Senior Center

Wimauma Senior Center and Adult Day Care Center

Several staff are still assigned to support emergency recovery efforts. Departments will work to find a balance between normal operations and deploying recovery resources.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go toHCFL.gov/HCFLAlert. For the latest emergency-related information, visitHCFL.gov/StaySafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call (833) HC STORM or (833) 427-8676, the County’s storm information and helpline.

©2024 Cox Media Group