Heart with special guest Cheap Trick

Heart Royal Flush Tour with special guest Cheap Trick coming to Amalie Arena on Friday, April 26th

With a career spanning nearly five decades, the 2013 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Inductees have earned global recognition selling more than 35 million albums worldwide, with 20 Top 40 singles to their name. HEART will be performing their catalog of global chart-topping classic hits including “Magic Man,” “Barracuda,” “Crazy on You” and “These Dreams.” The current members of HEART feature Nancy Wilson (rhythm, lead and acoustic guitar, backing and lead vocals), Ann Wilson (lead vocals and flute), Ryan Wariner (lead and rhythm guitar), Ryan Waters (guitars), Paul Moak (guitars, keyboards and backing vocals), Tony Lucido (bass and backing vocals) and Sean T Lane (drums and bike).

HEART will be joined by celebrated rock band Cheap Trick on the Royal Flush Tour 2024. Formed in 1974, Cheap Trick has sold 20 million albums worldwide, including hits “I Want You to Want Me,” “The Flame,” “Dream Police” and “Surrender.” The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2016 cementing their place in rock history. Their perfect blend of ‘60s guitar pop, hard rock and punk rock, combined with the infectious sound of HEART’s powerful melodies, is sure to make for an unforgettable evening of live music.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

©2024 Cox Media Group