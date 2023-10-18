The Golden Bachelor - Week 3

Still watching The Golden Bachelor? Yep, me too. And in Episode 3 we started to see some drama...

The show started off with a Group Date - a Talent Show. Stakes were high, because the winner would get the next one-on-one dinner date with Gerry. We got to see standup (sort of) from Sandra, guitar playing from Faith (again), April’s motivational segment, Nancy doing something with whipped cream, and others. Then, there was Joan. We saw a bunch of clips of her saying she didn’t have talent, was nervous, couldn’t do this, etc.. but her poem ended up coming in at #1 and she received the dinner date! The poem was called “I Just Hope I Don’t Vomit On Your Shoes,” and it was pretty funny and true to heart since it referenced the way she felt throughout The Golden Bachelor process so far. And let’s not forget that Kaitlyn Bristowe came back to judge the talent show, too, alongside Gerry and Jesse. Fun!

On to the date! Gerry and Joan have an intimate dinner in a cozy (interesting) setting where they expressed their feelings on losing their spouses and dating. There was toasting and kissing, and they seemed to have a really good connection. Things were looking great.. until the next morning. Joan received a text from her daughter who recently had a difficult C-section and was hoping to have her Mom by her side. Joan felt she must put her family first and broke the news to Gerry. Both of them got teary, as she told him she had one of the best nights of her life with him. They kissed, embraced, and cried. Exit Joan here.

The next date was with Ellen. Gerry has expressed a few times now that he feels the most “himself” and at ease with Ellen. He’s just waiting for the romantic connection. This was definitely a fashion-type of date. She got to try on a bunch of beautiful dresses - and she looked beautiful in them! She got shoes, jewelry, the works, and looked gorgeous. He even gave her a pair of Neil Lang earrings to wear for their amazing hot air balloon ride (I WANT TO DO THAT) and kissed her in the basket. Aww!

Meanwhile, back at the mansion Theresa started worrying about Gerry dating the other women and what connections he may have with them. She had an incredible first date with him.. but nothing since. So in an effort to feel better (maybe) she started to tell Kathy about their wonderful time together, the moments they shared that night, the things they said, and even brought up some references they made to having a future together. Kathy did not like this.

Enter the drama. Kathy felt Theresa was basically saying she had the competition in the bag and the other women didn’t stand a chance. Kathy talked with Gerry and told him she wanted the best for him and to watch out for first impressions. Gerry was grateful to have someone looking out for him and gave her a rose. Theresa then pulled Kathy aside to talk things out. Kathy was straightforward and told her how she felt. Theresa got emotional, saying that is not at all what she meant to have happen. Gerry tracked Theresa down and comforted her. His advice was to let it go and move forward - if she honestly didn’t mean to be boastful and hurt anyone’s feelings. It moved pretty fast once everyone kept pulling people off to the side to talk, but you get the idea. Typical of what we’ve seen in most of the Bachelor shows.

So now we’re down to 9!

Kathy, Theresa, Susan, Ellen, Leslie, Sandra, Nancy, April, and Faith

Who do you think is the best fit for Gerry?

Until next time..

©2023 Cox Media Group