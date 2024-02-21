The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Gold Dust Woman The Music and Magic of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac! Gold Dust Woman is the ultimate Stevie Nicks show, celebrating the legendary and beloved career of Stevie Nicks. Gold Dust Woman takes audiences into the four plus decades of the timeless solo career of Rock & Roll’s mystic poet and two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee, along with the classic songs of Fleetwood Mac.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!





©2024 Cox Media Group