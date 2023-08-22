The Nancy and David Bilheimer Capitol Theatre presents Gino Vannelli on Thursday, March 7 at 8 pm!

Since his debut release of Crazy Life, in 1973, Gino Vannelli has remained one of the most distinctive voices in contemporary music. His voice is as memorable as his hair, as he has been dubbed, “The Canadian singer songwriter with a lion’s mane.” But Vannelli’s evolving music has kept his fan base growing for over 40 years.

Whether performing piano-voice concerts in theaters, singing before symphony orchestras in concert halls, big bands or a pop ensemble, to throngs of enthusiastic fans, Vannelli remains impassioned and true to his art as ever. His standing as a powerful and innovative live performer, his well-hewn musical skills as composer, poet, producer, arranger, and bandleader, keep his career rising to greater heights. Gino is presently in the studio, working on his newest record entitled, The Life I Got, to be released in early 2024.

For ticket information please click here

Enter for a chance to win below:

©2023 Cox Media Group