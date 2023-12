Join 105.5 The Dove and the Florida Lottery team on December 15th at the Circle K located at 2651 E County Line Road in Lutz from 3pm-5pm for the new TRIPLE MATCH Holiday Scratch-Offs from the Florida Lottery! Featuring over 28 million instant winners! Play the new $1, $2, $5, or $10 scratch-offs and get three ways to play on every ticket.

Purchase $10 in Lottery tickets onsite during the event and spin the Lottery wheel for a prize!

©2022 Cox Media Group