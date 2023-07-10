THE FIXX - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - November 11th

New Wave British hitmakers, The Fixx, return to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! The Fixx has been bringing their brand of English Rock across the globe since 1979. Major hits include One Thing Leads To Another, Saved by Zero, Are We Ourselves, and Secret Separation. The Fixx has been often heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the MTV era. Instantly recognizable, their sound is unmistakably unique and stands out among the thousands of artists filling the airwaves. The Fixx were then, and still are now; Cy Curnin on vocals, Rupert Greenall on keyboards, Jamie West-Oram on guitar, Adam Woods on drums, and bassist Dan K. Brown. Don’t miss The Fixx in Clearwater only at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! Enter here to win tickets

