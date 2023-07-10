The Fixx

THE FIXX - Bilheimer Capitol Theatre - November 11th

New Wave British hitmakers, The Fixx, return to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! The Fixx has been bringing their brand of English Rock across the globe since 1979. Major hits include One Thing Leads To Another, Saved by Zero, Are We Ourselves, and Secret Separation. The Fixx has been often heralded as one of the most innovative bands to come out of the MTV era. Instantly recognizable, their sound is unmistakably unique and stands out among the thousands of artists filling the airwaves. The Fixx were then, and still are now; Cy Curnin on vocals, Rupert Greenall on keyboards, Jamie West-Oram on guitar, Adam Woods on drums, and bassist Dan K. Brown. Don’t miss The Fixx in Clearwater only at the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre! Enter here to win tickets

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!