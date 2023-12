First Night St Petersburg is BACK for the 2023-2024 celebration year! We’re excited to announce that the Celebration of the arts will return this year for our official 30th annual event and will be held in North Straub Park from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m.

North Straub Park will be FILLED with music, art, interactive displays, theatre, dance and more! Best of all, this year’s celebration is FREE for everyone and all ages, thanks to our Sponsors, Hines and Tampa Bay Rays.

Click here for more info!

