105.5 The Dove is going to Feed The Bay!! Friday, November 22nd at the Walmart Supercenter off 275 on Dale Mabry in Tampa!

Help us spread hope and take care of our friends and neighbors across Tampa Bay this Thanksgiving as we partner with Metropolitan Ministries for our annual Feed the Bay food drive! The need this year is more important than ever due to the devastation and displacement of the storms, and we need your help to take care of our community. Help us make sure every family has the warm holiday meal they deserve this holiday season!

Kicking off at 6am, we’ll be collecting your donations outside the Walmart on 1505 N Dale Mabry! From frozen turkeys to canned goods, every little bit helps and you can bring them anytime through 7pm! It’s our Feed The Bay Food Drive! Only from 105.5 The Dove!

