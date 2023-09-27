NANCY & DAVID BILHEIMER CAPITOL THEATRE

EDWIN MCCAIN (TRIO)

Edwin McCain returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre with an acoustic trio! Called the “great American romantic” by the New York Times, Edwin McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years. His hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back time and time again for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts. McCain recorded two of the biggest love songs in the history of pop music, I’ll Be and I Could Not Ask For More. McCain also found himself with a whole new crop of fans when his Flipping Ships television show debuted on Animal Planet. Just like his songs, Edwin’s boats all have a story to tell; about the people who built them, Edwin’s team who defies all odds to reconstruct them, and the families who take them home.

