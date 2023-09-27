Edwin McCain

NANCY & DAVID BILHEIMER CAPITOL THEATRE

EDWIN MCCAIN (TRIO)

Edwin McCain returns to the Bilheimer Capitol Theatre with an acoustic trio! Called the “great American romantic” by the New York Times, Edwin McCain has built an enviable career over the past 20 years. His hit songs, authentic spirit and surprisingly affable sense of humor keep fans coming back time and time again for nights that feel more like parties with old friends than rock concerts. McCain recorded two of the biggest love songs in the history of pop music, I’ll Be and I Could Not Ask For More. McCain also found himself with a whole new crop of fans when his Flipping Ships television show debuted on Animal Planet. Just like his songs, Edwin’s boats all have a story to tell; about the people who built them, Edwin’s team who defies all odds to reconstruct them, and the families who take them home.

Click here for more info or to purchase tickets!

Enter for your chance to win tickets!

©2023 Cox Media Group

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!